Primex Farms employees picketing after 31 workers test positive for COVID-19

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A group of Primex Farms employees are picketing this morning after the company confirmed on Tuesday that 31 workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The pistachio processing company said their first case was confirmed on June 10. Of those who tested positive, 12 are Primex employees and 19 are temporary agency employees, according to the company.

Today, employees are picketing to advocate for safer working conditions and better benefits.

Primex said it is now rolling out new requirements for employees, including face masks. The company also reduced capacity to one-third to increase social distancing and sent all employees with any chance of exposure to be tested before they can return to work.