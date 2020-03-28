Pres. Trump Considering 14-Day Quarantine for New York parts of New Jersey, Connecticut

FiLE – In this March 26, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room, in Washington. Trump attacked General Motors Friday, March 27, alleging that the company promised to build thousands more breathing machines than it can deliver for coronavirus patients. The attack on Twitter was another step in an escalating feud involving the president, GM, several governors and medical experts over the severity of the coronavirus crisis and just how many ventilators will be needed to handle it.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(NBC NEW YORK) – President Donald Trump is considering a 14-day quarantine for New York State, and possibly New Jersey and Connecticut as well, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the tri-state continues to grow, he said Saturday.

At a news conference Saturday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a total of 52,318 people in New York State have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including 29,766 in New York City. A total of 728 people in the state have died, Cuomo said.

Cuomo also announced that he would postpone New York’s presidential primary to June 23 in light of the growing crisis. It was originally scheduled to take place on April 28.

NEW: We will move our presidential primary to June 23rd.



Public health is our number one priority and we will carry out this vital democratic process at a safer date. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 28, 2020

Cuomo said he spoke with Trump on Saturday morning, but did not discuss the possibility of a quarantine for the tri-state.

“I haven’t had those conversations,” he told a reporter. “I don’t even know what that means.”

“I don’t know how that could be legally enforceable, and from a medical point of view, I don’t know what you would be accomplishing,” he added. “Not even understanding what it is, I don’t like the sound of it.”

The best current estimate for the peak number of COVID-19 cases in New York is still 14 to 21 days away, according to the governor.

New York State did see a drop in the number of daily intensive care unit admissions from Thursday to Friday, Cuomo noted. On Thursday, the state saw 374 ICU admissions, Cuomo said; Friday saw 172 ICU admissions.

Even after President Donald Trump signed a relief bill that is set to inject more than $2 trillion dollars into the economy and the country’s health system, there aren’t many around the tri-state ready to celebrate quite yet.

That’s because New York, the state hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, is still seeing a steady rise in confirmed cases that’s in the thousands each day.

Coronavirus cases soared to nearly 46,000 by the end of Friday, with deaths surpassing 600 as Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City announced nearly 7,000 new positives.

COVID-19 has, in two weeks, claimed more lives in New York City than homicides did all of last year.

The number of hospitalizations is up 13-fold over the last 10 days, Cuomo said, but the rate of admittances doubling is slowing — from every two days earlier this week to every four days by Thursday. That, despite the surge in overall numbers, could signal a slowing rate of spread, Cuomo says. But, he acknowledged, the height of the crisis is still ahead — about 21 days out.

“This doesn’t attack the strong among us. It attacks the weak among us, the people we’re supposed to protect,” Cuomo said Friday. “These are our parents, our aunts and uncles, a relative who is sick. Every instinct says protect them, they need us. But those are the exact people this enemy attacks.”

As of Friday night, New York had a total of 45,934 cases and 603 deaths, officials said; about 14.5 percent of the total cases required hospitalization, and of those, nearly a quarter were in intensive care. The city, impaired by the density that makes it one of the world’s most vibrant places, bears the brunt of the impact, with over 26,600 cases across the five boroughs. About 20 percent, slightly higher than the state average, have required hospitalization.

The city death toll, meanwhile, soared to 450 Friday night, the mayor’s office said — that’s almost a third of the total fatalities nationwide, by NBC News estimates. While most NYC cases are people younger than 50, three-quarters of the fatalities are people 75 and older. All but 3 percent of those who have died have had underlying conditions. The dead include people on the front lines of the crisis; a Mount Sinai nursing manager who passed away Tuesday was in his 40s.

New York remains far and away the most impacted state in America with a case count five times higher than the second most afflicted state, New Jersey. Deaths are spiking in the Garden State, too. Previously, the highest single-day increase was 19 — that was a day ago. On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy added another 27 souls to the now 108 total. He also reported nearly 2,000 more confirmed cases.

Connecticut, with the smallest number of cases in the tri-state, has nearly 1,300 cases and 27 deaths — both of which are still more than a vast majority of other states.