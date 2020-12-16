Predicted COVID-19 surge linked to Thanksgiving beginning to materialize

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It’s been nearly three weeks since Thanksgiving and, as predicted, COVID-19 cases are skyrocketing in Kern County.

We learned another 2,082 people have been infected with this virus. That’s the most cases reported in 24 hours.

Health officials warned this would be the time we would begin to see the effects from the Thanksgiving holiday. Our single-day peak was on Dec. 9 when 1,213 people received a coronavirus test and the result came back positive.

The new numbers squash summertime records when Kern County was going through its first surge. This second and more viral wave is showing no sign of slowing down. On average, 839 people are testing positive for the virus every day. Before Thanksgiving, it was half that average.

More than 10,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since Thanksgiving.