Prayer event scheduled outside Bakersfield Heart Hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They’re not about to let a little rain stop them.

A group that has been gathering outside local hospitals to pray for medical workers combating the coronavirus pandemic made plans for another prayer event outside Bakersfield Heart Hospital on Tuesday evening.

Joseph Castro of United We Stand Bakersfield said on Facebook the rain wouldn’t stop them from showing their support.

“Rain or shine, we are here,” he said in a video he posted as he arrived at the hospital. He said the event would begin at 8 p.m.

The group is saying a special prayer for Lisa Mundy, 40, who is in a medically induced coma after suffering complications from COVID-19.

