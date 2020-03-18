Breaking News
Kern health officials confirm first case of COVID-19 / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage
Live Now
Kern County Public Health gives update on first confirmed coronavirus case in Kern County.

Porterville Unified schools to close next week due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus

by: Dom McAndrew

Posted: / Updated:

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Porterville Unified School District will close all its school sites until further notice due to ongoing concerns surrounding the spread of novel coronavirus.

In an announcement Tuesday, the district says the closure will start the closure Mar. 23. It hopes to reopen schools Apr. 14, but the district said that may not be the case following Governor Newsom’s revelation earlier in the day that schools may not reopen until the fall.

The school district says it has been working to gather resources to continue to feed students with grab and go lunches.

Employees 65-years or older or those with an underlying health condition ( including those who are pregnant), will also be permitted to work off-site.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News