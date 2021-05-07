Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Kern County available beginning May 8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health and Adventist Health are brining a series of pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics to Kern County communities beginning May 8.

The three healthcare providers have been operating a vaccination hub at the CSU Bakersfield campus since late March, but it will end on May 14. Taking its place will be mobile vaccination clinics taking vaccines directly to where people live and work and to areas where there may be vaccine hesitancy.

“These small scale, neighborhood vaccination clinics are essential to meeting the needs of our community,” Kaiser Permanente Community Health Manager, Kristin Weber said in a statement.

The consortium announced COVID-19 vaccination clinics for May and June.

May 8, May 29:

Bakersfield

Mercado Latino

2105 Edison Hwy

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Walk-ins and appointments accepted. Call 661-383-2588 to make an appointment.

May 11, June 8:

Tehachapi

Mountain Bible Church

630 Maple St.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Walk-ins welcome. No appointment necessary.

May 14, June 11:

Bakersfield

San Clemente Church

1305 Water St.

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Walk-ins and appointments accepted. Call 661-383-2588 to make an appointment.

May 15, June 5:

Taft

First Assembly of God

314 Asher Ave.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Walk-ins welcome. No appointment necessary.

May 16, June 6:

Bakersfield

Sunset Middle School gym

8301 Sunset Blvd.

3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Walk-ins welcome. No appointment necessary.

May 22, June 12:

Shafter

CAPK Shafter Youth Center

455 E. Euclid Ave.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Walk-ins welcome. No appointment necessary.

Anyone over the age of 16 is eligible to receive a vaccine. For more COVID-19 vaccination sites and locations, visit MyTurn.ca.gov.