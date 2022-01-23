Pop-up clinic at Heritage Park brings COVID-19 vaccine, testing to Bakersfield residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve been wanting to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Kern Public Health has been hosting pop-up clinics at Heritage Park in East Bakersfield. The clinic also provides free COVID-19 testing.

As omicron surges across the country the COVID-19 vaccine and booster prove to be a key factor in staying healthy. In Heritage park in Bakersfield, a free vaccine clinic is set up for anyone in the community who wishes to get one.

The event ended at noon after dozens of people came to get vaccine shots including the booster during this time of the omicron surge. No appointments are necessary for the shots.

The clinic also provides free COVID testing while the demand for COVID testing remains high both in our community rest of the state. Community members said there’s no reason not to get the vaccine especially when it’s free.

“We came and got the shot, that’s free,” Juan Sanchez said. “So you don’t get sick and it’s for your health.”

Even youth from the community got their shot and said it’s important for everyone including other youth to stay safe and healthy.

“Well a lot of people are getting sick at school and I don’t want to get sick,” Max Sanchez said. “I’m not really worried but I don’t want to get sick because then I would have to miss days of school then I’d get behind on work.”

Heritage Park in East Bakersfield has been the main location for the popup COVID clinic. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to any walkups. Their message, to please protect yourself and those around you.

“I think they should go take a vaccine or get tested once in a while,” Max Sanchez said.

Free COVID vaccine clinics are being set up across the city but the one at Heritage park in Bakersfield will be returning on Monday morning between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.