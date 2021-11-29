Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

POLL RESULTS: Are you worried about the omicron variant?

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new coronavirus variant has emerged. The World Health Organization has identified the new variant, named after the Greek letter Omicron, as a variant of concern.

Monday morning, President Biden said the omicron variant is a cause for concern, but not panic. Health officials said it’s too soon to tell whether the variant is resistant to current COVID-19 vaccines or whether it causes more severe disease.

Starting Monday, travel restrictions are in place from South Africa and seven other nations out of an abundance of caution.

We asked: Are you worried about the omicron variant?

Here’s a look at the results:

Here’s a look at some of your comments:

“One thing to keep in mind is that in our lifetimes we will see far more deadly viruses than COVID-19 come our way. What we are learning with COVID-19 will be of such benefit when something hits us 10 times or a 100 times more potent.”

Bill Robison, Facebook user

“Isn’t this what viruses do is mutate?”

Brooke Mark, Facebook user

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News