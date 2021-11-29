POLL RESULTS: Are you worried about the omicron variant?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new coronavirus variant has emerged. The World Health Organization has identified the new variant, named after the Greek letter Omicron, as a variant of concern.

Monday morning, President Biden said the omicron variant is a cause for concern, but not panic. Health officials said it’s too soon to tell whether the variant is resistant to current COVID-19 vaccines or whether it causes more severe disease.

Starting Monday, travel restrictions are in place from South Africa and seven other nations out of an abundance of caution.

We asked: Are you worried about the omicron variant?

“One thing to keep in mind is that in our lifetimes we will see far more deadly viruses than COVID-19 come our way. What we are learning with COVID-19 will be of such benefit when something hits us 10 times or a 100 times more potent.” Bill Robison, Facebook user