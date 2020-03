BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said they have not received any local reports of robberies occurring in grocery store parking lots or people going door-to-door offering to test for the coronavirus.

“Stay vigilant and use precaution,” police said. “Never open your doors to someone you do not know or are not expecting at your home.”

Those who are the victim of a crime or who observe someone acting suspiciously are asked to call 327-7111.

Call 911 for emergencies.