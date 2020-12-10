Playgrounds reopen, state backtracks on shutdown order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — With the majority of California under a stay-at-home order, playgrounds can either reopen or stay open, even if a region is under the state’s version of a lockdown.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration made the change Wednesday after initially requiring them to close under the regional stay-at-home order rules.

“While they stood up and said go outside it’s good, go ski, go hike go to the beach, there are a lot of kids and parents that just don’t have the type of access to that type of outdoor activity. The little park on the corner is important, it’s an important outlet,” Assm. Lorena Gonzalez, D- San Diego, said.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez is one of more than a dozen lawmakers who pushed the governor to reconsider playground closures.

“With that joy that we’re going to be able to play in playgrounds also comes a little bit of a fear. We have a responsibility now as parents to ensure we’re not congregating, we’re not breaking the rules, we’re wearing our mask, we have to be responsible because this is real. We’re trying to balance these inequities, the mental health and physical health but at the end of the day we ARE reaching capacity with our ICUs and that’s a problem,” Gonzalez said.

On Wednesday, signs from the state were zip tied to playground poles, reiterating rule like required mask wearing, no eating or drinking, and suggesting play time last 30-minutes if others are waiting.