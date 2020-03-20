1  of  2
PG&E warns of scammers preying on coronavirus fears

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E is warning the public to watch out for scam phone calls or emails from people falsely claiming to be from the company and threatening to shut off power if they don’t receive payment.

“It’s alarming that people are trying to capitalize on the pandemic and people’s fears,” the company said in a release. “Unfortunately, that’s the reality with scammers. We’ve seen a steady stream of scam calls recently and are reminding customers that PG&E will never ask for personal information or a credit card number over the phone.”

PG&E last week announced a moratorium on service disconnections for nonpayment. It applies to both residential and commercial customers.

