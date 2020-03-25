PG&E making billing and service changes for those experiencing financial hardship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E is making billing and service changes to help those financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The company is implementing a series of billing and service modifications effective immediately to ensure the lights stay on and the gas continues to flow for customers experiencing financial challenges during this time,” the utility said in a release.

Those changes include the following: suspending service disconnections for non-payment and waiving new service deposit requirements for residential and small business; implementing flexible payment plan options; and providing additional support for low-income and medical baseline customers.

Customers experiencing financial hardships and having trouble paying their bill due to the

economic impact of COVID-19 can call PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.