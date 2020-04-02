PG&E announces residential customers will receive savings on April bills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E on Thursday announced residential customers will receive some savings on their April bills with the California Climate Credit to help those using more energy at home because of the governor’s stay-at-home order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The credit totals $62.91 for PG&E residential customers receiving both natural gas and electric service, the utility said. For natural gas-only residential customers, the credit will be $27.18, and for electric-only residential customers the credit will be $35.73.

California requires power plants, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits from auctions managed by the California Air Resources Board, PG&E said. The California Climate Credit is customers’ share of the payments from the state’s program.