Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

PG&E announces residential customers will receive savings on April bills

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PGE_1529714880760.jpg

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PG&E on Thursday announced residential customers will receive some savings on their April bills with the California Climate Credit to help those using more energy at home because of the governor’s stay-at-home order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The credit totals $62.91 for PG&E residential customers receiving both natural gas and electric service, the utility said. For natural gas-only residential customers, the credit will be $27.18, and for electric-only residential customers the credit will be $35.73.

California requires power plants, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits from auctions managed by the California Air Resources Board, PG&E said. The California Climate Credit is customers’ share of the payments from the state’s program. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News