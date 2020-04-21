Peters Funeral Home to serve meals to those in need from its Shafter facility

SHAFTER AND WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Peters Funeral Home said it will serve warm meals Friday to those in need living in Shafter or Wasco.

A total of 700 meals will be served from the Shafter facility beginning at 4 p.m. for seniors and all ages welcome at 5 p.m., a funeral home representative said. Brooklyn’s BBQ will provide the meals which include pulled pork, rice, beans and bread.

Those who show up are asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicle. There is a limit of two meals per vehicle.

The Shafter facility is located at 844 E. Lerdo Highway.