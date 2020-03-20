Pennsylvania distillery creates hand sanitizer to give to first responders, community for free

Montgomery County, PENN. (WCAU) —Pennsylvania distillery Boardroom Spirits has a hot new product and it’s not the booze. It’s hand sanitizer that they are making in-house and providing to first responders and the community for free.

It took a long time, but Eileen Collins finally has her hands on some sanitizer.

“I can’t tell you how many stores I’ve been to and you can’t get it,” said Collins.

It’s important to her, because she wants to prevent her disabled daughter from getting the coronavirus.

“This will be her lifesaver and hopefully mine, and I can’t say enough good about them,” said Collins about the distillery employees.

The guys at Boardroom Spirits pulled the recipe from the World Health Organization web site, using ethanol and other ingredients and started giving it away.

“Even the local police came by, yesterday, everybody is coming out,” said Spirits’ Max Chirkin.

It can’t be enjoyed drinking like the vodka and gin products they’re used to making.

A company with the means and equipment supplying one less thing for people to worry about in this stressful time.

“We like to help our local people,” said Chirkin.