Parents tell board: no masks at school, no masks at football games

A California Teacher Association board member posted a photo not wearing a mask at a football game while statewide mask mandates in schools are still in effect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mask debate for children in school continues. Many parents upset at football fans for refusing to wear masks at games while expecting children to wear theirs in school.



Some parents said it’s time for the masks to come off. This comes as California has lifted its indoor mask mandate for the vaccinated.

But new frustration comes out toward a California Teacher Association board member who’s worked in Bakersfield for 27 years.

Rosedale Union School District called an emergency meeting on Tuesday to address parent concerns on the the mask mandate for children. Parents voiced their frustration toward football fans.

“Are we in a state of emergency,” one protester asked. “If so, why did California host the Super Bowl allowing people from all over the country to attend maskless, as I’m sure you’ve seen by now, and then voting to continue to enforce masks on our children while adults celebrated and partied just two hours away?”

The So-Fi stadium did have a mask and vaccination requirement for all attendees. Now parents also pointed blame toward celebrities, politicians and Jesse Aguilar, a California Teacher Association board member and Kern High School District teacher.

Aguilar posted a photo of himself at a football game with his mask off.

“Many of them were celebrities, local and state politicians as well as a teacher association representative, Jesse Aguilara… at a play off game,” a second protestor said.

17 News spoke with Aguilar who said the photo was not taken at the Super Bowl but instead at the National Championship in the same stadium two weeks before the big game.

“I was wearing my mask but took it off to take a selfie that’s probably on me,” Aguilar said. “It was not unsafe, there was no one in front of me. This was after the game… Politically I probably shouldn’t have done it but then again I’m a teacher, I’m not a politician.”

Aguilar said he has received hate mail, threats and lewd messages since he said he became a target for the anti mask group.