BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After March 11, masks in schools will no longer be required for children but local parents criticize the governor for not making this change immediate.

The next issue between parents and the government is with the COVID vaccine for children.

Some local parents say the change in the mask mandate is a step forward but their biggest battle is to keep the choice to vaccinate kids out of the government’s hands and with parents instead.

Some school districts in Kern county say they will follow Gov. Newsom’s update on the mask mandate. But parents are looking at the next issue, mandated COVID vaccines for children in schools.

“They are using it as a tactic,” Kris Dale a parent said. “They are going to allow the mandate to come down for masks but really they are really focused on the vaccine mandates because that’s their ultimate goal.”

Bakersfield City School District and Kern High School Districts said Newsom’s push to have all children in K through 12 be vaccinated has to go through a process. This leans on the FDA granting full approval of the vaccine to go into effect.

If the FDA does grant full approval to the COVID vaccine, it’ll be added to the list of vaccines already required by California public schools in order for children to be enrolled. The current list of required vaccinations includes, DTaP for Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis, Polio, Hepatitis B, MMR for Measles, Mumps, and Rubella, Varicella, and a Tdap booster for 7th graders.

“Parents smarten up because vaccine mandates are coming down,” Dale said. “They aren’t going to be nice they are going to be brutal. So be aware of what’s going on at your school not just with the masks that are coming off.”

The FDA has yet to grant full approval for the vaccine for children in grades seven through twelve. Now if they grant full approval new guidelines would go into effect starting July 1st.