Panini Kabob Grill says it is offering a 25% discount to all essential workers through Sunday.

The restaurant said customers can place orders online or by calling ahead at 661-396-9010.

You can opt for free delivery or curbside pickup at its location at the Valley Plaza Mall at 3111 Ming Ave.

On its website the restaurant says you can pick up your order at the restaurant from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and delivers until 9 p.m.