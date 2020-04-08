Panera launches service where customers can purchase grocery items

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Panera on Wednesday announced it’s launching a service to provide customers with milk, bread and fresh produce along with regular menu items.

Panera Grocery can be ordered on the Panera app or website and is available through delivery, drive-thru and Grubhub, among other options.

“From limited choices on grocery shelves to the growing need to limit the number of trips outside of the home, it is an incredibly stressful time when it comes to putting wholesome food on the table, and we knew Panera could help,” said Niren Chaudhary, Panera CEO, in a news release.

The following items are currently available on Panera Grocery: