Pandemic webinar series for local small businesses begins Wednesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A weekly webinar series begins Wednesday to help local small businesses keep up to date on state and federal resources available during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by the Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield, “Managing Your Small Business during the Pandemic Crisis” will be held from 12:05 p.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday and feature discussion of disaster loans, federal and state stimulus updates, employee programs and other topics, according to a news release.

To attend, register online here or call 654-2856 for more information. Registration is limited to 100 participants.