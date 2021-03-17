Pandemic Special Report: One year later

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Kern County. In a two-part special report, 17 News will feature stories that look back at the community’s journey through the pandemic.

17 News at Sunrise: 6 a.m.

From the sudden cancelation of beloved annual events to wide-spread vaccine distribution, Alex Fisher will break down the timeline of milestone events from the past year. Eytan Wallace, meantime, will take a look at the effects closures and tier restrictions have had on local business. Those tier restrictions have also had a massive impact on local students, as Ilyana Capellan reports.

While most were sheltering in place and adjusting to work-from-home routines, others were on the front lines. Robert Price will have more from local nurses who cared for those infected. Additionally, a local couple profiled earlier this year will join 17 News at Sunrise to talk about their firsthand experience battling the virus.

17 News at 5

Wednesday evening, Eytan Wallace will continue his in-depth look at the businesses affected by social distancing, mask requirements and other safety restrictions put in place by local and state mandates. COVID-19 didn’t just affect work, but also play. From professional players to local little leaguers, Taylor Schaub reports on the effects of the pandemic on the sports world.

Thousands of Kern residents battled COVID-19 this year, and while many recovered from mild, flu-like symptoms in a few days, others called local hospitals home for months. Nicole Gitzke has the story on these so-called COVID-19 “long haulers.” And though many recovered, nearly a thousand Kern residents who tested positive for the virus we’re as lucky. Robert Price shares the lasting memories of those we’ve lost.