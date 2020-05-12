‘Pandemic EBT’ cards to be mailed to students who receive free or reduce school meals amid COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Department of Human Services has announced starting today, ‘Pandemic EBT’ cards will be mailed out to families who qualify for free or reduced school meals through CalFresh, CalWORKS, Medi-Cal or Foster Care benefits, which will include additional benefits to help families buy food.

Throughout the month of May, the ‘P-EBT’ card will be given in an effort to meet the nutritional needs of the vulnerable families in Kern County and to comply with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, said the department of human services.

The department mentioned ‘P-EBT’ is a new crisis response benefit that helps families buy food while schools are closed due to COVID-19.

According to KCDHS, children who are eligible for free and reduced-price meals at school will receive additional EBT food benefits on the ‘P-EBT’ card. Families will get up to $365 per eligible child on ‘P-EBT’ card to use to purchase groceries.

The department asks the community to keep their regular EBT cards as it will still be valid. P-EBT cards will look different and can be used like regular EBT cards, including the ability to purchase food online at Amazon and Walmart.

Families who receive certain benefits, including CalFresh, CalWORKs, Medi-Cal and Foster Care that resulted in direct certification for free and reduced-price school meals do not need to apply for the ‘P-EBT’ card.

KCDHS said this will be mailed today through May 22.

If you are a family with children who are eligible for free and reduced-price meals, but who are not receiving benefits that result in direct certification will need to apply online. The online application will be available as of May 22, 2020, through June 30, 2020, that is according to Kern County Department of Human Services.

Eligible families can apply by clicking here. For more information, click here.