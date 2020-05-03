Panda Express donates meals to medical workers in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Panda Express made a big donation to local health care workers in Bakersfield.

A spokesperson for Panda Express says the food donations were made to support the physical, mental and emotional well-being of those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical workers like Jennifer Wichman says the delivery was nothing but a sweet surprise for her and her collegaues.

“It really makes us feel like what we’re doing is benefitting the community, we feel like they understand the hard work we’re putting in and they are here to support us no matter what so we appreciate that,” she said.

Meals were donated Saturday to workers at Dignity Health, Memorial Hospital, Mercy Downtown and Mercy Southwest hospitals.