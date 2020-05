BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Panda Express made a big donation of thousands of masks for workers at Memorial Hospital.

In all, the restaurant chain donated 1,920 KN95 respirator masks and 6,000 surgical masks to the hospital.

CEO of Panda Express, Ken Keller, said this donation will not only supply their hospital, but they hope this shows their generosity towards health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.