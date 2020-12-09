Panama-Buena Vista School District latest to suspend in-person instruction amid rise in COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District said it is suspending in-person instruction effective Monday due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and exposures in the community and within the district itself.

The district said this is a voluntary suspension made out of an abundance of caution. All students will receive instruction and support services through distance learning until further notice.

PBVUSD said the decision was made based on community COVID-19 data, meeting the demands of the state guidelines and the impact for staff to effectively and safely support the instruction of its students.

“As a district, we are saddened by this situation and would prefer our students be in school with all of the normalcy, learning and social/emotional support it provides,” the district said. “However, the safety of our students, staff and community is paramount as we move forward through these challenges in education due to COVID-19. Please continue to follow all CDPH guidelines as a community so we may work together to return to school for in-person instruction as soon as possible.”

Local districts have already begun pausing on-campus instruction, including the Bakersfield City School District and Kern High School District. The Rosedale Union School District is also set to move to distance learning starting Monday.