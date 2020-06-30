Panama-Buena Vista board discusses how school will work in the fall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District board discussed plans for how school will work in the fall during a meeting last night.

The district said one option is to fully reopen schools with five-days-a-week, in-person instruction and the other is to only use online distance learning. The board said it will be allowing parents to make the decision on which path to take.

If the district moves forward with in-person education, schools would comply with state safety guidelines by doing temperature checks, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. Under the district’s proposal, schools would also only allow certain visitors and would not hold assemblies or field trips.

Students would eat their grab-and-go lunches in their classrooms, according to the district. No salad bars or self-service options would be available.

Students would still be able to ride the bus to school, as buses would be frequently sanitized, according to the district.

The board said a final decision is expected to take place at a July 21 special meeting.