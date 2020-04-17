Palms at San Lauren uses plexiglass to allow some family visits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An assisted living facility in Bakersfield is helping its residents stay in touch with their families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Palms at San Lauren is constructing a plexiglass cube so family members can visit their loved ones, while maintaining CDC guidelines and social distancing.

“We’re trying to find all different ways to connect our families during this COVID virus so we have implemented this in our community,” Ericka Aguirre of Palms at San Lauren said.

The facility expects the cube will be ready for use by Friday evening.