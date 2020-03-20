1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order Kern health officials confirm fourth case of COVID-19 / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Palms at San Lauren residents have messages for family members they’re unable to see due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents at The Palms at San Lauren assisted living facility have some messages for their families in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a post on Facebook, the facility published several photos of residents holding up written messages for their families. The Palms says residents are healthy, in good spirits and are are enjoying their time at the facility.

“May all our families know we love them and can’t wait to be reunited. Until then may God bless each one of you,” the facility said.

To see all of the photos, visit The Palms’ Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News