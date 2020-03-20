Palms at San Lauren residents have messages for family members they’re unable to see due to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents at The Palms at San Lauren assisted living facility have some messages for their families in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a post on Facebook, the facility published several photos of residents holding up written messages for their families. The Palms says residents are healthy, in good spirits and are are enjoying their time at the facility.

“May all our families know we love them and can’t wait to be reunited. Until then may God bless each one of you,” the facility said.

