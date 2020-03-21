Pacific Health Education Cognitive Center starts hotline to help concerned clients during COVID-19 outbreak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pacific Health Education Cognitive Center Inc. has announced a new service to help reduce the anxiety created by social distancing due to the coronavirus.

The center has created a COVID-19 Support Group hotline that is available to clients as well as the general public. The goal of the hotline is to help clients feel connected to the employees they used to see every day but are no longer able to due to the virus.

It also gives clients and community members a chance to be listed to and express their concern, anger, sadness and fear relating to the coronavirus.

“We will prevail over this COVID-19 pandemic. Once again, the world will know that America, the land of the free and home of the brave will remain strong and united against any adversities,” said CEO Daniel Mendez. “We are resilient and dedicated to the wellness of our clients and the welfare of our team.”

Tele-connection services are free to Cognitive Center clients and to the residents of Kern County. The COVID-19 Support Group toll-free number is: 888-415-0604.