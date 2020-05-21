Outlets at Tejon to reopen next week

TEJON RANCH, Calif. (KGET) – The Outlets at Tejon has announced it will reopen on May 27.

The company said this will be a phased reopening, as some individual stores may open sooner than others. Guests are encouraged to check the outlet website for a list of the stores that will be open. Outlet employees are ready to return to work and look forward to serving guests once again, the Outlets said.

“We have been working tirelessly to ensure the opening of the Outlets at Tejon is as safe as possible for all our guests,” says Rebecca Swiggum, marketing director of the Outlets. “We look forward to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests and are thrilled to welcome everyone back to enjoy the warm sun, fresh air and some healthy savings.”

The company said the janitorial crew has conducted a thorough cleaning of the entire center. Hand-sanitizing stations have been installed in specific public areas within the center, as well as signage reminding everyone of suggested COVID-19 safety precautions such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

As an additional safety precaution, the food court, Camp Tejon and all kiddie rides will remain temporarily closed.

The center, located at 5701 Tejon Pkwy., will operate Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon-6 p.m.