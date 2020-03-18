Outlets at Tejon limiting hours, several stores temporarily closing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beginning Thursday, the Outlets at Tejon will be limiting hours to allow for extra time cleaning and disinfecting stores and common areas to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

New operating hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a release from Senior Vice President Barry Zoeller.

“Several of our stores have elected to temporarily close or reduce hours during this time,” Zoeller said in the release. “We recommend shoppers check with individual stores and/or their websites for their updated status before coming out to shop.”