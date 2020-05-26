Breaking News
Outback Steakhouse in Bakersfield now open for dine-in service

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Outback Steakhouse has announced it is now open for dine-in customers at its Bakersfield location at 5051 Stockdale Highway. 

Outback said it has reconfigured its dining room to allow for more space between guests and is offering a limited menu. The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 4-9 p.m. and 12-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“We are very excited for the chance to welcome back our longtime friends, along with the opportunity to introduce new customers to our bold creations and world-class service,” said Managing Partner Lori Hart.

Outback said it has enhanced its sanitation standards and are disinfecting more frequently throughout the day to provide a safe environment for guests and team members. The restaurant is also:

  • Requiring all team members have been re-certified in safe food handling
  • Requiring each team member undergo daily wellness checks, including taking temperatures
  • Implement frequent sanitization of high-contact areas
  • Enhance hand-washing protocols
  • Ensure the use of gloves and face coverings for team members where required

To minimize exposure, no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 will be permitted in the restaurant, the company said. Outback will continue to offer takeout and delivery service. To place an order, call 661-834-7850 or go online at outback.com.

