Organization raising money to provide meals to local medical staff amid COVID-19 outbreak

Food for the Frontline Kern County is raising money to support local restaurants and emergency room staff impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

In partnership with the Kern Community Foundation, the organization said it will provide meals to local emergency room staff prepared by local restaurants. The meals will be purchased and delivered with the support of community donations.

“Even a small donation will help feed medical personnel on the frontlines and provide assistance to the small businesses and employees impacted by the statewide quarantine,” the organization said.

Each meal cost $20. Funds raised will go to the purchase of food and materials from local restaurants. These meals will be given directly to Kern County frontline medical staff.

“The next 30 days will be difficult for communities large and small as they struggle to combat COVID-19,” the organization said. “You can social distance and join the fight by visiting and purchasing a meal for a first responder. Whether you purchase one meal or ten, your effort will help us give back to the men and women on the frontline.”

To donate online, visit the Kern Community Foundation events page.