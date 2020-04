BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Optimal Hospice is asking for help to provide some cheer to its patients.

Local care facilities are on lockdown which means families can’t visit their loved ones.

So Opitmal Hospice is asking kids to draw pictures for their patients.

The drawings must be on an 8.5 x 11 inch piece of paper.

You can scan and email the artwork to cshoemake@optimalcares.com.

You can also mail it or drop them off at their offices at 1227 Chester Ave.