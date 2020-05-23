Optimal Hospice and Houchin Blood Bank kick off ‘Caring Through Giving’ campaign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The need for blood has never been as crucial as it is now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Optimal Hospice partnered up with Houchin Blood Bank to kick off their new blood donation campaign Friday called “Caring Through Giving.”

Staff and volunteers worked at the Houchin’s Bolthouse location in Southwest Bakersfield. The campaign runs from May 29 to June 19. Blood donations are necessary as some hospitals will begin allowing elective surgeries again.

Different churches will host blood drives throughout Bakersfield.

You can donate at Houchin’s locations at 11515 Bolthouse Dr. and 5901 Truxtun Ave. or set up an appointment at its website.