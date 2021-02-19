Optimal Home Health held vaccination clinic Friday afternoon

Optimal Home Health held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday afternoon.

The clinic was held at their office on Chester Avenue. Doctors there say they’re happy to be able to administer vaccines to a wider range of patients — and encourage everyone eligible to get their shot.

“Vaccinations are extremely important. Not only for the person getting them, but also to protect others around you,” director of patient care services at Optimal, Jason Silvas, said.

Optimal Home Health says they do plan to hold other vaccination events in the future, but so far they have not solidified a schedule.

You can find more information about the vaccine from Kern Public Health at this link.