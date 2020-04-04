Oprah Winfrey to donate $10 million to coronavirus relief in U.S.

FILE – In this March 13, 2018, file photo, actress Oprah Winfrey poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “A Wrinkle In Time” in London. Winfrey said Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, that Russell Simmons attempted to pressure her about her involvement with the documentary, “On the Record,” in which several women detail sexual abuse allegations against the rap mogul, but his efforts were not what prompted her to leave the project. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

(NBC NEWS) – Entertainment icon Oprah Winfrey has pledged to donate $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts in the U.S., she announced on Thursday.

Winfrey did not specify where the bulk of her donation would go but confirmed on her social media accounts that $1 million would be donated to America’s Food Fund, to help feed local communities and combat food insecurity during the crisis.

“I know there are many of us looking for ways to help,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up.”