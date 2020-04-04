Coronavirus
Oprah Winfrey to donate $10 million to coronavirus relief in U.S.

by: NBC NEWS

Oprah Winfrey

FILE – In this March 13, 2018, file photo, actress Oprah Winfrey poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film “A Wrinkle In Time” in London. Winfrey said Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, that Russell Simmons attempted to pressure her about her involvement with the documentary, “On the Record,” in which several women detail sexual abuse allegations against the rap mogul, but his efforts were not what prompted her to leave the project. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

(NBC NEWS) – Entertainment icon Oprah Winfrey has pledged to donate $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts in the U.S., she announced on Thursday.

Winfrey did not specify where the bulk of her donation would go but confirmed on her social media accounts that $1 million would be donated to America’s Food Fund, to help feed local communities and combat food insecurity during the crisis. 

“I know there are many of us looking for ways to help,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up.” 

@chefjoseandres and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot have teamed up with @leonardodicaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and @Apple to launch America’s Food Fund to help feed local communities. I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help. I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity. I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up. For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, tap the link in my bio to watch this free AppleTV+ conversation.

