Oprah Winfrey to donate $10 million to coronavirus relief in U.S.

(NBC NEWS) – Entertainment icon Oprah Winfrey has pledged to donate $10 million to coronavirus relief efforts in the U.S., she announced on Thursday.
Winfrey did not specify where the bulk of her donation would go but confirmed on her social media accounts that $1 million would be donated to America’s Food Fund, to help feed local communities and combat food insecurity during the crisis.
“I know there are many of us looking for ways to help,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up.”