Online petition asks for Disney to hold off on park reopenings due to rising COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES (KGET) — An online petition to keep Disneyland closed due to rising COVID-19 cases is gaining traction.

Yesterday, Disney announced it would reopen Disneyland and California Adventure Park on July 17. An anonymous petition created on Change.org after yesterday’s announcement is asking for Disney to hold off on opening the parks until COVID-19 cases drop.

“Many people have lost loved ones due to this pandemic, and by reopening the parks they are endangering cast members and guests to be exposed to Covid-19,” the petition says. “Health Officials have stated that the 2nd wave of Covid-19 will be worse. So reopening before the 2nd wave even hits us is irresponsible and greedy. I understand everyone is rejoicing for the reopening of the parks but not during a pandemic where people are dying, now is not the time.”

As of this morning, more than 8,700 people have already signed the petition, with an initial goal to reach 10,000.