One year later: Looking back at how Kern County Schools navigated through the pandemic

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — COVID-19 knows no boundaries. It has disrupted everyday life and completely changed the norm. No one was safe from the effects of COVID-19, not even our local schools.

On March 13, 2020, local school leaders met to discuss the needs of the students and ultimately decided to stay open as long as possible. Things quickly shifted.

“Timing was of the essence. It was like running a — I hate to use the word ‘war,’ but it was a wartime effort. We had leaders across different districts and within our county office who came together,” said Kern County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Barlow.

Barlow says they divided up the work into three task forces. The first was focused on how students would learn if they had to learn from home. Second, how connectivity was going to work and the third on how they were going to continue to feed their students.

A huge reason that Kern County schools tried to stay open as long as possible is because most students in the county are considered socioeconomically disadvantaged.

“We divided up the work so we had a task force that was leading how to feed students and continuing to ensure that over 80 sites were delivering food to about 120,000 students a day. We are the source for two to three meals a day, and we even provided meals for the weekend,” Barlow said.

Districts had to do a lot of leg work, transitioning away from the original paper packets to digital learning.

“We had to quickly address the digital divide which was extreme and we found that in our rural parts and many of our socioeconomically disadvantaged parts of Kern County we needed to either provide the hotspots or send and equip busses to be hotspots into different neighborhoods,” said Barlow.

The digital divide became more apparent, and the districts had to acquire devices for students much sooner than other counties across California.

“The third pillar was creating this online learning platform called Canvas and Google, and coming together to create that curriculum that supports students and parent learning during this pandemic,” Barlow said.

By the 17th and 18th of March, educators were packing up their classrooms and transitioning to online learning, though at the time they assumed it would only be for a short period of time.

“Even when it first happened, we thought ‘oh this is going to be, you know, a few weeks,’ maybe something along those lines. It was absolutely shocking, but we decided to plan for the worst and hope for the best, and that’s what’s held us together through all of this,” said Barlow.

A year later, the pandemic has brought on a lot of change accompanied by darkness, but Barlow says the pandemic has yielded some positivities.

“The pandemic drew a bright line under the inequities in our community — access to technology, food insecurity, shelter — and as a result, it has impacted the gap in academic learning,” she said. “The one thing that is a silver lining in all of this is just how important our education system is because it delivers so much more than the academics. It focuses, as we said, on the well-being of that child.”

Barlow says communication and the role of parents in a child’s education has really improved through the pandemic and it’s also opened up a new opportunity for public schools to explore and provide education to students in new ways.

“So there are some silver linings that are definitely coming out of this that will forever change education,” she said.