BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- This is a love story. It is the story of Gus and Lucy Garza, married 52 years. Their marriage survived tragedy, celebrated joy, overcame challenges great and small.

And it ended the way it started, in one meaningful sense. The couple that did almost everything together died together -- both from Covid-19. Gustavo, or Gus, on Jan. 25 at age 73. Lucy, five days later, Jan. 30, at age 72.