One year later : 1,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County hit a grim milestone Wednesday surpassing 1,000 coronavirus deaths on the anniversary of health officials confirming the first local case of COVID-19.

Kern County Public Health reported the county had reached 1,010 deaths Mar. 17, 2021.

Kern’s first COVID-19 death was announced on Mar. 29, 2020. Susie Garcia, 48, died from COVID-19 a couple days after receiving the positive diagnosis. She died at Adventist Health Delano Regional Medical Center.

Since then, more than a thousand people in Kern County had a similar fate.

The deadliest days of the pandemic stemmed from the holiday season. Two weeks after Thanksgiving, COVID-19 cases drastically increased. Hospitalizations and deaths followed and continued to increase through New Year’s. January was the deadliest month of the pandemic with 232 lives lost. December is not too far behind with 228 deaths.

Health officials say the true number of coronavirus deaths is most likely higher as they continue to count the death certificates.

Death data from the county shows more than two-thirds of deaths are people 65 and older. The top underlying conditions are hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. About 1 in 3 people who died from coronavirus had hypertension, while another third had diabetes.

As Kern surpasses this grim milestone, hope is on the horizon as daily cases and hospitalizations decrease. Kern County could move into the red, less restrictive tier in a couple weeks, although the state says the county will be one of the last counties to move out of the purple, most restrictive tier.

Meantime, more people are getting vaccinated, especially those who are at risk for Coronavirus complications. A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.