One in 24 people in Kern County have been infected with Covid-19 ahead of second surge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — One in 24 people in Kern County have been infected with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. That number is almost certain to shrink as Kern sees a surge in new cases ahead the holiday season.

Kern sees about 179 cases of coronavirus a day. Just a month ago we saw around 115 fewer infections.

Local health officials say they’re very concerned about this increase in cases ahead of Thanksgiving. State models show Kern’s infection rate is 1.23, meaning a family of four is infecting five people, on average.

Our county has seen nearly 37,000 confirmed cases of the novel virus. 432 people have died.

