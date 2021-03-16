One family, 2 Covid-19 deaths in the same month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nobody ever said the Covid-19 virus was fair. Nobody ever believed there was any justice in who was taken and who was not. But it’s doubly hard to understand why one family should deserve two heartaches. The Moran family certainly didn’t deserve them.

But that’s the sort of pain they’re experiencing now — having lost Carmen and Little Carmen — mother and daughter — less than two weeks apart — from Covid-19.

Maria Carmen Moran, 68 and petite, went simply by Carmen. Her daughter, just 41, went by Little Carmen whenever there was a possibility of confusion — even though she was 4 inches taller than her 5-foot-2 mother.

They got sick after Christmas — seven family members did, actually. Some of them had gathered for the holiday.

But, despite taking recommended precautions, Little Carmen, who had health issues, couldn’t rally and she died Jan. 18. Her mother took precautions too, but Grandma Moran died nine days later, Jan. 27.

One of Carmen’s granddaughters was Alicia Moran. And then there was Alicia’s aunt — Little Carmen.

“She was an amazing woman,” Moran said. “… She was very kind. Super funny, and very hardworking. Loved her family a lot. She was very sarcastic. Sarcastic about everything. But she was just the best person to be around.”

The older Carmen was not your typical petite grandmother. She was a long haul trucker: She drove an 18-wheeler and occasionally traveled coast to coast.

“It was so funny ‘cause she was just so small and she drove this massive thing,” Alicia Moran said. “She was the sweetest person you’d ever meet.”

A unique grandmother. Two special Carmens. One family dealing with two losses at the same time. Two of a thousand.