Omni Family Health seeks personal protective equipment donations amid COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Omni Family Health is in need of personal protective Equipment donations to support the health and safety of their staff and patients.

The health center is asking for cloth mask donations for their patients in need, so that they may enter our health centers safely.

They also mentioned they are short on surgical masks, N95 masks, face shields, disposable medical gowns, and hand sanitizers, and would appreciate donations of those supplies.

“While we are pleased with universal masking policies which provide protection for our staff and patients, such recommendations have increased the need for medical supplies and PPE. Although we have been able to keep up with demand fairly well,” stated Dr. Grace Tidwell, Associate Medical Director, “we are now pressed for supplies and are looking to our community for help.”

If you would like to donate, contact them at donations@omnifamilyhealth.org.