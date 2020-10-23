Officials say there’s not much they can do to prevent large events held in Kern County despite COVID-19 restrictions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — County officials said Thursday there isn’t much they can do to enforce state COVID-19 guidelines against large gatherings like the one in Delano where someone was shot and wounded last weekend.

The shooting was caught on camera and showed that many are still not following the most basic rules meant to stop the spread and transmission of the coronavirus.

Delano police say hundreds of people were in the Toros El Zarape Plaza near the Wonderful Halos packing house when the shooting happened. A 20-year-old man was shot and wounded but survived.

On Thursday, during a public health briefing, officials said people should not be throwing events like that because of the risk of spreading COVID-19, but besides letting the state’s strike team know about it, county leaders acknowledge there’s not much they can do beyond that.

“Overall our community’s doing a fantastic job, but there are episodes that happen as is the case in every single county, and all across the country, and we’re doing the best that we can to keep up,” Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said.

County officials also say they want to help people understand the health guidelines. Anyone can call the COVID-19 hotline for more information on the state’s COVID-19 guidelines at 661-321-3000.