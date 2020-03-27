Officials confirm first Kern County death due to COVID-19 virus

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Health officials have confirmed the first death in Kern County due to the coronavirus.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family and are saddened by this,” says Matt Constantine, Director of Kern County Public Health Services. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be and we encourage all residents to stay at home and practice social distancing when going out for essential services.”

So far, there have been 1,602 tests of local residents conducted, 647 of which are negative and 920 are pending, according to public health officials. Seven of the county’s positive cases have been hospitalized at some point during the course of their illness.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

