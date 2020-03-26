Officials confirm 24th COVID-19 case in Kern County resident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County health officials have confirmed a 24th case of the coronavirus in a county resident.

Officials said the patient resides in the Bakersfield West area and are looking into exposure sources and any contacts the patient may have had.

In addition to a non-resident traveler, 25 cases have been confirmed within the county.

County officials continue to urge residents to help stop the spread of the coronavirus by staying at home except for essential needs, staying home if you become sick, avoiding contact with people who are sick and washing your hands with soap and water.