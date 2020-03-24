Nutrition staff across the county prepare thousands of student meals everyday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Schools in Kern County are closed through next month to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean students are going to go hungry. Dozens of nutrition staff members are working hard to make sure thousands of kern students are fed everyday.

Last week we reported to you that schools across the county were serving over 50,000 students everyday. While this is a job, staff I spoke with this morning say it also instills a great sense of pride in helping their community.