Now streaming: COVID-19 Task Force update

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer on Monday warned residents of illegal price gouging and charitable solicitation fraud amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Kern County businesses historically have shown great restraint and compassion for those affected by emergencies and disasters," Zimmer said in a release. "For any who would give in to the temptation to benefit from others' misfortune, we will take price gouging and charitable solicitation fraud very seriously and will prosecute to the full extent of the law."