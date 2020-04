DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — An employee at North Kern State Prison has tested positive for COVID-19, according to prison officials.

Including the three employees who tested positive at Wasco State Prison, there are now four employees at Kern prisons with the novel coronavirus, and a total of 55 employees across the state, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

An inmate at North Kern State Prison has also tested positive, CDCR says.